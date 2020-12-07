LaVerna M. Charlson, age 100 of Lake Mills, died peacefully Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills.

A private family funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St., Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Burial will be held in Winnebago Lutheran Cemetery.

LaVerna Marie was born on October 13, 1920 near Kiester, MN, the daughter of John and Anna (Wacholz) Vogel. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kiester, MN. She attended Comb’s School near Kiester.

She was united in marriage to Orven Charlson on February 12, 1944 at Mansfield Church. They celebrated 65 years together. They moved to the family farm which was designated a Century Farm in 2014.

LaVerna was very active in helping Orven with farm work and enjoyed working at the Lake Mills School with her coworkers and students.

LaVerna was a member of Winnebago Lutheran Church, the Winnebago Ladies Aid and Rachel Circle. She was an avid baker and loved to embroider quilts and make afghans for her family.

She is survived by her two children Donna (Jerry) Holtan of Ames, Curt (Patti) Charlson of Clear Lake; grandson Jason (Jen) Holtan; two step-granddaughters Jodi (Joe) Taraba, Lani (Ross) Miller; great grandchildren Zach, Tyler and Isaac Holtan, Zachary, Andrew and Lauren Taraba, Oscar and Jocelyn Miller; sister-in-law Violet Charlson, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Orven in 2009; siblings Dorothy (Ed) Beck, Arvilla (Don) Paulson, Art (Ruby) Becker, and William (Margaret) Becker; and sisters- and brothers-in-law Agnes (Martel) Mathews, Marie (Torjus) Haugo, Herbert (Alice) Charlson, Sherman (Sadie) Charlson, Glen (Avis) Charlson, and Ray Charlson.

A special thank you to the Lake Mills Care Center for their excellent care.

LaVerna loved her family and treasured the time she spent with them. She will be truly missed.

Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills in charge of arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221