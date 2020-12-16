Local business owner completes OSHA training

Brad Kramer of Provenio Consulting in Albert Lea recently completed the process to teach OSHA outreach classes for the general industry. Kramer can now teach the OSHA 10-hour class designed for employees to recognize safety hazards in the workplace and the OSHA 30-hour class designed for employees and supervisors with safety roles. Upon successful completion of the class, the participants are issued a card that does not expire.

“This was a natural step to take for me to get the training to offer these classes,” said Kramer, Provenio Consulting owner and consultant. “Provenio offers a variety of safety and environmental services and training for industry, and I’ve had businesses ask if OSHA training is something we teach. We’re always looking for ways to help businesses protect their employees, reputations, budgets and communities, as well as tools that will help their business grow the right way.”

He said training employees to recognize hazards and learn skills to avoid injuries helps ensure they go home to their loved ones every day. Having a local instructor also brings a more personal approach to a business and develops relationships with the team when customized training or solutions are needed.

Instructors authorized to teach these classes must follow strict guidelines from OSHA, which include having a set of required core topics. However, the instructor is able to work with the company to determine additional topics that are most relevant to their workplace. While classes are required to be offered in person, if a company wishes to host a class virtually, instructors can request permission to do so from OSHA. If granted, the class can be held virtually so employees do not have to gather.

Provenio Consulting can be reached at 369-6050, at brad@provenioconsulting.com or at the website www.provenioconsulting.com.