Lois M. Hannegrefs

Lois Maxine Hannegrefs, 90, passed away December 10, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society, Albert Lea, MN.

Private family services were held on Monday December 16, 2020 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor Kent Otterman will officiated. Burial followed at St Theodore’s Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.

Lois was born on May 9, 1930 in rural Morton, MN the daughter of Dorothy and Clarence Schablin.

On July 9, 1948 Lois was united in marriage to Harold Hannegrefs in Bird Island, MN. To this union five children were born. Lois and Harold enjoyed their family camping trips to Bemidji, MN. They also made trips to Branson, MO and loved all the entertainment and beautiful scenery.

Lois was an excellent cook and enjoyed the family gathering for holidays and other occasions. After retirement she and Harold had nightly card games and enjoyed playing pinochle and cribbage with the family. During the most recent trying times, Lois enjoyed the many window visits with her family at Good Samaritan.

Lois is survived by her children James Hannegrefs, Debbie (Art) Flattum, Steven (Angie) Hannegrefs, and Beverly (Dick) Johnson; her younger sister, Judy Lehman, who Lois and Harold raised as their own; grandchildren Pauline (Kyle) Steffen, Jon (Kassy) Hannegrefs, Jim Hannegrefs, Kristen Hannegrefs, Kevin Flattum, Connie (Nate) Vick, Tricia Hannegrefs, Melissa (Adam) Dahlen, Tim (Alisha) Johnson and Brian (Kim) Johnson; great grandchildren Ryan, Sydney, Jake, Grace, Hannah, Kayla, Brennan, Saige, Maizee, Jager, Alex, Makayla, Coy, Jasmine, Isaac, Samantha, Morgan, John, Emily, Teagan, Max, Maya, and Ava; great-great grandchild Nevaeh and many nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, their son John, sister Mary Lou and brother Gene.

Lois’ family would like to thank Hidden Creek and Good Samaritan Society for all their loving care that she received. Thank you also to Mayo Clinic Hospice. Lois truly loved her room at Good Samaritan and loved watching the birds and other wildlife from her window.

Blessed be her memory!

Condolences and memorials may be sent to the Family c/o of Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home, 1415 Hwy 13 N Albert Lea, MN 56007.