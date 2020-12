Marguerite Emma (Wright) Christensen – Nelson, 97, of Clarks Grove, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Albert Lea, MN with her husband and daughter at her side.

Marguerite was born on May 8, 1923 to Frank and Lillian Wright in Rockwell, IA. She was the youngest of nine children. Marguerite grew up in Iowa and Minnesota living in Clarks Grove for many, many years. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a Memorial Service at the Clarks Grove Baptist Church at a later date.

Marguerite is survived by her husband, Milton Nelson; children, Carol (Bill) Cox – Herr, Peggy Evenson; step-children, Kathleen Jensen, Kenneth Nelson, Michelle (Paul) Kelm; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Wilmer Christensen; son, Galen Christensen; grandchild, Jay Wilmer Cromwell; daughter-in-law, Linda; son-in-law, Kenneth Evenson; and step son-in-law, Ervin Jensen.

Full Obituary to Follow Later. Online Condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.