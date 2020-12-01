Marlene Dillemuth

Marlene (Gordon) Dillemuth, 87, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Thorne Crest Retirement Center in Albert Lea.

Marlene was born in West Concord, MN on December 3, 1932 to Vernie Ernest and Hazel Mildred (Miller) Gordon. The family later moved to Owatonna, where she was a member of the OHS class of 1950. That same year, on April 17, she married Donald Eugene Dillemuth. They lived for a short time in Waseca and moved to Albert Lea in 1962. The couple were blessed with nine children.

Marlene worked as a waitress in various restaurants over her working years, and she and Donald operated two restaurants in Albert Lea in the mid ‘60’s: Patio Café and Gold’s Grill. She also spent time working as a telephone operator at Naeve Hospital and at the service counter at Nelson County Market.

In her younger years, Marlene liked to bowl, was President of the VFW Auxiliary, helped with the Special Olympics, and was a member of ARC. She was also in numerous card clubs and would have still played in her later years if she had not lost her eyesight.

Marlene loved spending time with her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the greatest joys of her life. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Surviving Marlene are her 9 children: Julie (Dave) Weseman, West Bend, WI; Jean (Larry) Klocek, Ellendale, MN; Jolene (Frank Nolan) Dillemuth, Hartland, MN; Joseph Dillemuth, Richfield, OH; James (Carole) Dillemuth, Roseville, MN; Jana (Kyle Hays) Larson, Mankato, MN; Jackie Jeffrey, Elk River, MN; Jeffery (Jacque) Dillemuth, Colorado Springs, CO; and Janelle Dillemuth, Elk River, MN; grandchildren, Tracy (Tracy) Weseman; Nathan (Tracy) Weseman; Ann (Rodney) Hamilton; Scott (Cortney) Klocek; Jeremy (Emilee) Dillemuth; Jamie Lynn Hannah; Cody Dillemuth; Nichole Dillemuth; Natalie (Nik) Strauss; Noelle (Mike) Marsh; Stephanie Schipull; Andrew Larson; Dave (Jenny) Jeffrey, Jr.; Michelle (Keith) Taylor; Amy (Blaine Colaw) Jeffrey; Simon Dillemuth; Olivia Dillemuth; Gabriel Dillemuth; and Malia Dillemuth; 23 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; her brother, Orrin Gordon, Birchwood, WI; sisters and brothers-in law, Ellen Gordon, Rochester, MN; Jack (Marilyn) Dillemuth, Owatonna, MN; and Paul (Betty) Dillemuth, Phoenix, AZ.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Don, on February 28, 2008; infant grandson, Aaron Weseman; parents-in-law, John and Albina (Steinbauer) Dillemuth; son-in-law, David Jeffrey; daughter-in-law, Shirley Dillemuth; brothers and sister, Dean (Glynnis) Gordon; Willard Gordon; Calvin (Hannah) Gordon; Verna (Gordon) Mollenhauer; in-laws, Fran (Curley) Frodel; Kenneth (Sally) Dillemuth; Richard (Carol) Dillemuth; Donna (Bill) Arndt; and Patricia Carroll; nieces and nephews, Lori Arndt; Tasia (Mollenhauer) Parsons; Fritz Gordon; Sue Gordon; and Lois Gayle (Gordon) Emery; and many other extended family members.

Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.