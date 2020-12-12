December 13, 2020

Marriages: November 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:14 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in November 2020:

 

Joshua David Kish and Nicole Raynae Rodas, both of 913 Frank Ave. in Albert Lea

Julio Cesar Ambriz-Becerra and Taylor Joyce Doyle, both of 609 Garfield Ave. in Albert Lea

Taylor Daniel Matz and Abbie Lee Anderson, both of 81898 235th St. in Hayward

 

