Marriages: November 2020
Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in November 2020:
Joshua David Kish and Nicole Raynae Rodas, both of 913 Frank Ave. in Albert Lea
Julio Cesar Ambriz-Becerra and Taylor Joyce Doyle, both of 609 Garfield Ave. in Albert Lea
Taylor Daniel Matz and Abbie Lee Anderson, both of 81898 235th St. in Hayward
