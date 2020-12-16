December 16, 2020

Mrs. Gerry's in Albert Lea donated a classroom set of buckets to Albert Lea High School alum Christina Pederson's classroom at St. Peter Catholic School in North St. Paul. The class has used the buckets during a bucket drumming unit. Provided

Mrs. Gerry’s donates to music classroom effort in North St. Paul

Published 8:01 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Mrs. Gerry’s, through the leadership of Kevin Miland, donated a classroom set of buckets to Christina (Trygstad) Pederson, Albert Lea High School alum of 1996. Pederson is the PK- grade 8 music teacher at St. Peter Catholic School in North St. Paul. During this COVID time, music classes have changed dramatically. Without being able to sing and share instruments as usual, Pederson wanted to begin a bucket drumming unit for seventh and eighth graders. Mrs. Gerry’s donated a classroom set of buckets for students to use in music classes. Music classes outside have been able to go outside, and students are even using them in the digital Christmas concert songs.

