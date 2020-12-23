National Weather Service issues blizzard warning

Heavy snow with blizzard conditions have begun in the area and have already contributed to several crashes.

Highways and interstates in the area are deteriorating with travel not advised west of Alden and roads full covered or partially covered in other directions.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are plummeting this afternoon and will fall below zero overnight.

Low temperatures, combined with wet conditions and heavy snow will likely result in a flash freeze with dangerous travel conditions expected through tonight.

A blizzard warning now covers all of central and southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service states snow is expected to continue into the evening and then taper off after midnight.

Total snow accumulation of between 7 and 11 inches is possible, and winds between 35 and 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph creating blowing and drifting snow.

The Weather Service states widespread snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only.

The blizzard warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday.