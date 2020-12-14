December 14, 2020

Patricia Ann (Schulte) Johndro

Patricia Ann Johndro (Schulte), 80, died peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning,  December 13 at Thorne Crest Retirement Home in Albert Lea, MN. She had resided there with  her husband of 61 years, Darrel Johndro, until his passing just 7 months ago. Her family takes  great comfort knowing that they are together again. Pat was born on July 23, 1940 in Albert Lea. She was known as “Patty” at that time, and still is  to some who knew her then. She met the love of her life, Darrel, while she was working as a  waitress at the Avalon Cafe. Darrel was in the Air Force and was on a short leave visiting his  sister, Ernestine Green. He saw her at the cafe and immediately told himself “I’m going to marry  that girl”. He did just that after 5 dates. They were married the following year in Massachusetts  on May 25, 1959. They welcomed their first child, Kim, on their first wedding anniversary,  followed by Michael in 1961, Jodi in 1964 and Tammy in 1966.

While in the Air Force, they lived together in Massachusetts and California. During this time they  developed close friendships with other young Air Force couples, some of whom became lifelong  friends.

Pat and Darrel returned to Albert Lea in 1966 after he left the military. She worked in a variety  of places after returning home. She may be remembered behind the counter at Green Lea Golf  Course, or more recently at the Albert Lea Tribune. However, her true passion was her family.  More than anything, she loved being a mother and a “Nanny”. She spent many years caring full  time for the grandchildren who lived in Albert Lea. Many will remember seeing her with  grandkids in tow at the library story hour, United Preschool, YMCA, and at countless dance  recitals, band/choir concerts, and St. Theodore’s Catholic School. She was known to all of her  grandchildren, as well as their friends, simply as “Nanny”. She so loved all of her grandchildren,  and more recently, great-grandchildren.

Pat and Darrel were lifelong members of St. Theodore Catholic Church, where she loved  singing in the church choir and volunteering in the lunchroom at the school. She also had spent  time volunteering with the hospital auxiliary.

Pat is survived by her 4 children Kim (Ron) Harmon who reside in Colorado, Michael (Kara)  Johndro of Alaska, Jodi (Mark) Blong of Albert Lea and Tammy (Grant) Stenzel of Chicago;  grandchildren Alexandra (Joe) Harmon Wurst, Grant (Lizzy) Harmon, Blake Harmon, Celine  Harmon (Ben Gaslin), Seina (Frank) Bell, Michaela Johndro, Maxwell Aronsohn and Michael  Blong and her foster grandchild Sarah Kamara. Great-grandchildren include Everett and  Scarlett Harmon Wurst and Zoey Bell. Pat is also survived by her sister Sharon (Chuck)  Cunicelli, sister-in-law Frances Schulte and brother-in-law Rollie Green. Pat is preceded in  death by her husband Darrel, her parents Bill and Rose Schulte and her brother, Bill.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and memorial service for both Pat and Darrel will be held at a  future date to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Theodore Catholic School.

