Pest management webinar offered

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the University of Minnesota Extension invite those interested in learning the basics of integrated pest management to sign up for the webinar “Integrated Pest Management Concepts and Benefits” from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15, according to a press release.

IPM is an approach to pest management that utilizes multiple management tactics to prevent, monitor and control pests in a way that can save money and is safer for pollinators, the environment and people.

What people will learn by attending the webinar:

• Integrated pest management concepts

Examples of management tactics used in an IPM plan

• Sustainability and benefits of IPM

• An IPM case study about Minnesota soybeans

• Register for the webinar here.

For questions, contact Trisha Leaf at Trisha.Leaf@state.mn.us.