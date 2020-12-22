Possible identity theft and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of attempted identity theft at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Albert Lea.

Pedestrian struck by car

A pedestrian was injured Monday evening when he was struck by a pickup at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.

According to police, Shane Newkirk, 31, of Richfield, was taken by Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for suspected minor injury after the crash.

Police stated Steven Tripp, 60, of Albert Lea was driving a 2008 Ford F350 north on Garfield Avenue and was stopped at the intersection at East Main Street when he turned east on Main Street and struck Newkirk, who had begun walking north across Main Street when the light turned green.

Thefts reported

Items were reported stolen at 9:02 a.m. Monday at 310 W. Seventh St.

An electrical heater valued at $800 was reported stolen at 9:03 a.m. Monday at 821 Jefferson Ave.

A headlight was reported stolen out of a van at 11:48 a.m. Monday at 415 W. College St.

An employee theft was reported at 8:33 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Camper broken into

A camper was reported broken into at 9:46 a.m. Monday at 2610 Hi Tech Ave. Two sub speakers and two sets of golf clubs were taken.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 11:54 a.m. Monday of a possible scam on Hawthorne Street.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at noon Monday at 905 Maplehill Drive.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday at 317 Court St. A phone charger cord and a medication were taken.