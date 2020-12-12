Southwest Middle School standout student

Duol Ruach

Age: 12

Parents: Chang Ruach and Chol Joak

Where are you from? If from Albert Lea, what elementary school did you attend?

Omaha, Nebraska, but did go to Sibley Elementary.

Favorite teacher:

Kristin Kyllo. She was so fun, nice and I learned a lot in her class.

Favorite book:

“A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park.

Accomplishments:

Winning a medal in basketball, being recognized in school for getting 100% in math tests, history tests, helping other students and more.

Advice:

Try your best and never give up. And follow your dreams.

Staff quotes:

Southwest Middle School physical education teacher Karol Hansen praises Duol’s drive to succeed in school: “Duol is very respectful to both his classmates and his peers. He values and takes his education seriously and responsibly.”

History teacher Tony Bissen adds: “Duol drives his own learning and constantly displays strong leadership qualities.”

Laura Wangen, English teacher, said: “In advisory, Duol is a student that I can count on. He always makes sure that everyone is included. In English class, Duol is not afraid to ask questions and sets a positive example for others to follow. He is truly a class act.”