Van stolen from parking lot
A Chrysler van was reported taken from a parking lot at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday at 2308 Hendrickson Road. The vehicle was reported running with the keys in it at the time of the theft.
Windows vandalized
A window on a semi was reported vandalized with a BB gun at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday at 1102 Sykes St.
A window was reported shot out of a house at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday at 323 Winter Ave.
Grass fire reported
A grass fire was reported at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday at 902 E. Main St.
