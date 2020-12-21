Vehicles rummaged through and other reports
A purse and phone were reported stolen from a vehicle at 6 p.m. Saturday at 710 W. Clark St.
A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle at 6:49 p.m. Saturday at 513 W. Main St. The theft reportedly happened sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
Mailbox damaged
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:14 a.m. Sunday of a mailbox that had been damaged overnight at 89695 260th St. in Austin.
Sheds broken into
The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:58 a.m. Sunday of a shed that had been broken into on 320th Street in Ellendale.
The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:05 p.m. Sunday of a shed that was broken into at 13012 795th Ave. in Glenville.
Injury reported in crash
A minor injury was reported in a rear-end collision at 6:01 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Avenue.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 25, on a local warrant at 12:055 a.m. Friday after a male reportedly came into 1210 E. Main St. saying he had been sprayed with mace and asked for help.
Police arrested Jason Alan Roe, 43, on local warrants after a traffic stop at 9:01 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South First Avenue and West Main Street.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Arlexxus Malik Ellerbe, 24, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 10:32 a.m. Saturday at 525 Edgewood Ave.
Thefts reported
A trailer and high pressure washer were reported stolen at 9:29 a.m. Saturday at 19208 830th Ave. in Hayward.
A dirt bike was reported stolen at 11:01 a.m. Saturday at 425 W. College St. A vehicle at the same address was also reported rummaged through, with change and a bag of watches and jewelry missing.
Police received a report at 3:20 p.m. Saturday of numerous items that were taken at 1713 Hale Drive.
