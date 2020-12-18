Vikings finish 1-3 at Graettinger quad

The Northwood-Kensett wrestling team traveled to Gratteninger Tuesday night for a quadrangular against Grattinger-Terril, North Union and West Bend-Mallard.

Despite wrestling tight duals against all three teams, the Vikings pulled out a victory in just one, beating the Titans 42-36, while losing to the Warriors 42-36 and the Wolverines 31-24.

The Vikings finished the dual with a winning record at weights where matches were actually wrestled. Through the three duals, the Vikings were 11-7 in contested matches. It was the open weights that took a toll on their chances of flipping the script in their two losses.

Northwood-Kensett lost a total of 12 matches via forfeits, compared to winning six by forfeit. There were a total of six double forfeits.

In their win against Graettinger-Terril, the Vikings went 5-1 in contested matches with all five of their wins coming via pinfall. Hayden Moore, Brandon Varner, Tyler Mills, Drake Tiedemann and Josiah Kliment all picked up pinfall victories. The falls by Moore, Varner, Tiedemann and Kliment all came in the first period, while the pin from Mills came in the final period with just 20 seconds remaining. The lone loss of the dual came when Mason Thofson was pinned in the first period. The Vikings won the dual, 42-36.

Against North Union, Northwood-Kensett went 3-2 in contested matches.

Varner, Kliment and Thofson all won their matches by pinfall in the first period. Moore and Michael Janssen were the two who lost their matches, each falling by pinfall. The Vikings lost five matches by forfeit, swinging 30 points in favor of the Warriors. The Vikings dropped the dual, 42-36.

In the third dual of the night, the Vikings went 3-4 in contested matches against West-Bend Mallard. Varner, Mills and Tiedemann all won their matches by pinfall. Varner’s win came in the first period, Tiedemann’s in the second and Mills’s in the third. Moore and Treycen Rollene lost their matches by pinfall, Kliment lost in a 8-0 major decision and Thofson lost in a 3-0 decision.

Varner was the lone Viking to win all three of his matches at the quadrangular.

The Vikings move to 2-11 as a team this season. They will host their annual Viking Tournament Saturday.