Windows broken out and other reports
A window was reported smashed out of a skid-steer loader at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at 73989 140th St., Glenville.
Windows were reported busted out at 10:13 a.m. Thursday at 1129 S. Newton Ave.
Thefts reported
Six batteries were reported taken from equipment overnight Wednesday at the intersection of 830th Avenue and 220th Street in Albert Lea.
A Bobcat Toolcat 5600 was reported stolen at 3:20 p.m. Thursday at 2317 Consul St. The theft reportedly happened sometime between Nov. 23 and Thursday.
Fight reported in jail
A fight between two inmates was reported at 5:32 p.m. in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway. A staff member was also reportedly involved.
Man turns himself in on warrant
Brennan Christopher Millhouse, 21, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 3:43 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.
Tires slashed
Tires were reported slashed on a vehicle at 5:33 p.m. Thursday at 111 McArthur Drive. The incident reportedly happened the second weekend in November.
House egged
Eggs were reported thrown at a house at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at 702 Freeborn Ave.
Daylight unveils damage from warehouse fire
Authorities were out surveying damage Friday morning from the large warehouse fire in Albert Lea near the West Main Street... read more