Windows broken out and other reports

A window was reported smashed out of a skid-steer loader at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at 73989 140th St., Glenville.

Windows were reported busted out at 10:13 a.m. Thursday at 1129 S. Newton Ave.

Thefts reported

Six batteries were reported taken from equipment overnight Wednesday at the intersection of 830th Avenue and 220th Street in Albert Lea.

A Bobcat Toolcat 5600 was reported stolen at 3:20 p.m. Thursday at 2317 Consul St. The theft reportedly happened sometime between Nov. 23 and Thursday.

Fight reported in jail

A fight between two inmates was reported at 5:32 p.m. in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway. A staff member was also reportedly involved.

Man turns himself in on warrant

Brennan Christopher Millhouse, 21, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 3:43 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Tires slashed

Tires were reported slashed on a vehicle at 5:33 p.m. Thursday at 111 McArthur Drive. The incident reportedly happened the second weekend in November.

House egged

Eggs were reported thrown at a house at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at 702 Freeborn Ave.