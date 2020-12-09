Woman arrested with tabernacle and other reports

Police arrested Dominique Debora Wilborn, 35, who was reportedly found with the tabernacle stolen from St. Theodore Catholic Church at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Seventh Street and South Broadway.

Thefts reported

A theft was reported at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A theft of a purse was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A 10-foot red trailer was reported taken at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at 835 1/2 S. Newton Ave. The theft reportedly happened the day before.

Speakers were reported stolen at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at 821 Water St.

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a Jeep at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1011 Garfield Ave.

1 arrested for domestic

Police arrested Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 25, for domestic assault-acting to cause fear at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday at 1309 E. Hawthorne St.

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported damaged at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday at 80711 Freeborn County Road 46.

1 arrested on warrant

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Troy Jay Thompson, 40, on a local warrant at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday at 1604 W. Richway Drive.

Pickup stolen, recovered

A 2000 Ford F150 was reported stolen at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday at 1104 W. Front St. It was later recovered on James Avenue.