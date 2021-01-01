1 taken to hospital after crash and other reports

An Albert Lea woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon for a possible injury after a crash at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Fountain Street.

Sandra Lee Utzka, 52, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

According to Albert Lea police, Sandra Utzka was a passenger in a 2007 Nissan Murano driven by Trevor Utzka, 26, of Glenville.

Police stated Trevor Utzka was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection on Fountain Street and Bridge Avenue when he reportedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic and the car collided with a 2000 Lincoln Towncar, driven by Summer Beightol, 21, of Albert Lea, that was southbound on Bridge Avenue.

Window shot out with BB gun

Police received a report at 10:07 a.m. Monday of a window that was reportedly shot out of a vehicle with a BB gun in a parking lot at 2004 E. Main St. A sled was also reportedly stolen the week prior.

Tablet reported stolen

A tablet that belongs to the Albert Lea school district was reported taken at 5:20 p.m. Monday at 710 Jefferson Ave.

Theft by check reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:16 a.m. Monday of theft by check at a rural Albert Lea address.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested John Andrew Metcalf, 37, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 11:08 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 770th Avenue and 260th Street in Albert Lea.