3 new Albert Lea school board members sworn in

The Albert Lea school board swore in three members at its first meeting of the new year Monday night.

The new members included Angie Hoffman and Bruce Olson, who were newly elected, and Neal Skaar, who was re-elected.

After swearing in the new members, the board elected members to fill out positions vacant on the board. Sitting board Chairman Dave Klatt was renominated, and Skaar was nominated by board member Jill Marin. Skaar said he was thankful for the nomination, however, withdrew his name citing other responsibilities on the board. The board voted 6-1 in favor of Klatt remaining on as board chair, with Marin casting the dissenting vote.

Board members Kim Nelson and Skaar were nominated for vice chair. Nelson was elected to the position in a 4-3 vote. Marin, Hoffman and Olson voted for Skaar, while Dennis Dieser, Klatt, Nelson and Skar voted for Nelson.

Marin and Skaar were nominated for the clerk position, with Marin winning the vote 6-1. Klatt was the lone board member to vote for Skaar.

Skaar was the lone member nominated for treasurer and was elected with a 7-0 vote.

Next on the agenda was standing committees. Hoffman, Skaar and Klatt volunteered for the finance committee, Marin, Nelson and Dieser volunteered for the policy review committee and Olson, Marin and Skaar volunteered for the facility committee.

Nelson and Dieser were appointed to represent the school board in the Section 1AA and Minnesota State High School League; Skaar was appointed to the District Curriculum Committee and Austin-Albert Lea Special Education Cooperative; Marin was appointed to the Freeborn County Family Services Collaborative; Dieser was appointed to the Schools for Equality in Education; Olson and Nelson were appointed to the Teacher of the Year committee; Dieser, Nelson and Hoffman were appointed to the Business Education Committee; and Olson was appointed to the committee to re-evaluate materials for the media center.

In other action, the board:

Voted 7-0 to approve the 2021-22 school board meeting calendar.

Named CCF Bank, Home Federal Savings Bank, Associated Bank and Trust, Minnesota Bank and Trust as depositories for school district funds.

Named Minnesota Trust as Joint Powers Investment Trusts.

Designated Jennifer Walsh to serve as deputy board treasurer and Ashley Mattson to serve as deputy board clerk.

Authorized Superintendent Mike Funk and Walsh to lease, purchase and contract for goods and services within the budget as approved by the board.

Designated Tami Alphs as School District Special Education, Federal Programs and ESEA authority.

Designated the Albert Lea Tribune as the official newspaper of the district for 2021.

Set a special meeting for Jan. 28 after the conclusion of the Minnesota School Board Association’s Leadership Conference.