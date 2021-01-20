A.L. girls hockey evens record at 1-1 with win over Century

The Albert Lea girls’ hockey team took to the road Tuesday, traveling to Rochester in an attempt to right the ship after a 5-0 loss Saturday night.

The Tigers used a big first period to jump out to an early lead and never let the Panthers catch up, eventually coming away with their first win of the season 4-2.

It didn’t take long for the Tigers to get on the board after junior Lucy Stay scored off an assist from senior Taylor Stanek seven minutes into the period. Eighth grader Shelby Evans added another goal just four minutes later after scoring off an assist by senior Jaiden Venem. The Tigers weren’t done with the first period quite yet, adding another goal to the scoreboard with less than two minutes to spare. Junior Esther Yoon scored the goal, assisted by senior Ally Rasmussen.

Albert Lea went into the first break with a 3-0 lead. Albert Lea had 13 shots on goal in the period and Century had 12.

The Panthers cut into the lead six minute into the second period. That would end up being the only goal scored in the period by either team, with the Panthers totaling 11 shots on goal and the Tigers posting 10.

Albert Lea all but put them game away seven minutes into the third period when senior Alli Dulitz scored a goal assisted by senior Josie Venem. Century was able to narrow the lead slightly with a goal in the 12th minute, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

The Tigers played a relatively clean game with only two penalties being called against them. Josie Venem was called for a checking penalty in the second period and eighth grader Olivia Ellsworth was called for a hooking penalty in the third.

Four different players scored for the Tigers and another four different players assisted on goals in the game.

The Tigers move to 1-1 on the season and will play again Saturday when they host the Winhawks of Winona/Cotter.