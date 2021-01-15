Albert Lea area in blizzard warning through Friday afternoon

Freeborn County is now in a blizzard warning through Friday afternoon along with western and south central Minnesota as snow is falling and wind gusts are picking up across the area.

Snowfall ranging from 4 to 6 inches is expected in west central Minnesota, while 7 to 9 inches are expected in much of southern Minnesota. Winds could gust up to between 4o and 50 mph. The National Weather Service states Freeborn County could receive 8 to 12 inches of snow.

Gusty winds and snow will continue through Friday, though conditions should begin to improve Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Conditions could lead to difficult travel with areas of blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.

The Weather Services advises people to restrict travel to emergencies only. If people must travel, they should have a winter survival kit with them.

The latest road conditions can be found here.