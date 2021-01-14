Albert Lea schools to go virtual Thursday because of expected inclement weather
Albert Lea Area Schools announced Wednesday evening it will have a virtual learning day for all students on Thursday because of expected inclement weather.
Distance Learning Academy students will have classes at regularly scheduled times.
Meal distribution for Thursday is also canceled.
You Might Like
Weather Service issues winter storm watch ahead of snowstorm
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Thursday morning through Friday evening as a storm system... read more