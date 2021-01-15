January 15, 2021

Area schools close because of weather

By Staff Reports

Published 6:14 am Friday, January 15, 2021

All area schools are closed today for in-person learning because of weather.

Cancellations include Albert Lea Area Schools, Alden-Conger, Glenville-Emmons, NRHEG, Northwood-Kensett, Lake Mills and United South Central.

SMART Transit announced it will  suspend all out of town travel for all four counties for the day. Buses will operate in town and on plowed roads only.

The Austin to Albert Lea shuttle and dialysis service may operate later Friday, but people are asked to check out the organization’s Facebook page for updates.

