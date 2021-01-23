Civil War symposium announced

The Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial announced the date for the eighth annual Civil War Symposium. Due to COVID-19, the symposium will be a virtual event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27.

The theme for the symposium is: “The Coming Fury: Dissolution of the American Union,” according to a press release. There will be presentations, costumed interpreters, panel discussions and a drawing. Program details are available on the organization’s website.

Registration is $15 per household and must be received before March 26. The registration form can be downloaded at https://www.boyinblue.org/news-events. Attendees will receive a link to the event when payment is received.

For more detailed information, visit: www.boyinblue.org or email: contact@boyinblue.org.