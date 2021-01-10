January 10, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 31 new cases reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 2:51 pm Sunday, January 10, 2021

Freeborn County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the number of active cases in the county to 216.

The county has had 2,245 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

The health department stated new cases reported Sunday included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• Five people between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• One person in their 20s

• 12 people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 80s

Forty-one new cases were reported Saturday in the county.

Statewide, there were 2,165 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 436,572. Of that number, almost 22,000 cases are considered active.

The state reported 44 new deaths from 23 counties, including one person from Faribault County between 80 and 84.

The deaths statewide ranged in age from people in their late 50s to late 90s. Twenty-seven lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities, two lived in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities and one lived in a jail or prison.

There have now been 5,707 COViD-19 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The following is an update on area counties:

• Faribault County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 1,011 total cases

• Mower County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,492 total cases

• Steele County: seven new lab-confirmed cases; 2,612 total cases

• Waseca County: two new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,860 total cases

The state reported 40,189 new tests were completed, including 34,515 PCR tests and 5,674 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,024 25 1,049 33
Anoka 28,147 2,207 30,354 347
Becker 2,718 56 2,774 38
Beltrami 2,842 167 3,009 46
Benton 3,907 183 4,090 84
Big Stone 441 9 450 3
Blue Earth 5,227 45 5,272 32
Brown 2,052 44 2,096 34
Carlton 2,382 359 2,741 41
Carver 6,440 349 6,789 34
Cass 1,963 44 2,007 22
Chippewa 1,269 35 1,304 31
Chisago 4,185 234 4,419 29
Clay 6,283 86 6,369 78
Clearwater 651 27 678 14
Cook 111 0 111 0
Cottonwood 1,158 80 1,238 17
Crow Wing 4,618 73 4,691 71
Dakota 30,754 1,400 32,154 308
Dodge 1,266 7 1,273 4
Douglas 3,512 151 3,663 64
Faribault 1,003 8 1,011 14
Fillmore 1,159 15 1,174 3
Freeborn 2,233 12 2,245 18
Goodhue 3,284 43 3,327 52
Grant 417 5 422 7
Hennepin 87,701 3,138 90,839 1,447
Houston 1,249 50 1,299 13
Hubbard 1,412 35 1,447 37
Isanti 2,601 171 2,772 39
Itasca 2,737 41 2,778 41
Jackson 772 52 824 10
Kanabec 938 21 959 18
Kandiyohi 5,426 51 5,477 69
Kittson 320 37 357 19
Koochiching 560 11 571 10
Lac qui Parle 592 53 645 16
Lake 544 55 599 15
Lake of the Woods 159 5 164 1
Le Sueur 2,021 23 2,044 15
Lincoln 468 9 477 1
Lyon 2,888 77 2,965 34
Mahnomen 403 1 404 7
Marshall 679 16 695 15
Martin 1,616 36 1,652 26
McLeod 3,150 49 3,199 41
Meeker 1,928 29 1,957 33
Mille Lacs 2,030 77 2,107 45
Morrison 2,928 128 3,056 43
Mower 3,443 49 3,492 26
Murray 757 82 839 5
Nicollet 2,139 53 2,192 36
Nobles 3,543 77 3,620 46
Norman 418 3 421 8
Olmsted 9,948 56 10,004 68
Otter Tail 4,269 169 4,438 57
Pennington 847 80 927 15
Pine 2,477 135 2,612 13
Pipestone 877 33 910 22
Polk 3,054 198 3,252 53
Pope 723 8 731 5
Ramsey 37,535 1,428 38,963 722
Red Lake 272 42 314 4
Redwood 1,329 31 1,360 27
Renville 1,299 51 1,350 39
Rice 5,771 82 5,853 63
Rock 978 95 1,073 11
Roseau 1,528 113 1,641 16
Scott 11,227 407 11,634 92
Sherburne 7,532 523 8,055 62
Sibley 1,028 35 1,063 7
St. Louis 12,654 627 13,281 229
Stearns 16,984 564 17,548 179
Steele 2,603 9 2,612 9
Stevens 682 8 690 8
Swift 798 22 820 17
Todd 2,261 24 2,285 29
Traverse 204 32 236 3
Wabasha 1,616 12 1,628 2
Wadena 1,132 43 1,175 13
Waseca 1,845 15 1,860 16
Washington 18,828 753 19,581 213
Watonwan 1,037 8 1,045 7
Wilkin 583 25 608 9
Winona 3,724 36 3,760 45
Wright 10,537 800 11,337 98
Yellow Medicine 854 65 919 14
Unknown/missing 419 27 446 0
