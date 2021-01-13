January 14, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 46 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:35 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Freeborn County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday out of the total 1,504 new cases across the state.

Forty-three of the cases were lab-confirmed cases and three were probable cases. The county has now had 2,336 total cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 240 are active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The department stated three new people were hospitalized from the county, and 115 people have now been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• Three people between 5 and 9

• Three people between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Seven people in their 20s

• Six people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Eight people in their 50s

• Seven people in their 60s

• Four people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

The state has now had 440,354 total cases, of which about 21,000 are considered active cases and 665 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Of the total hospitalized, 129 were in intensive care.

The state reported 50 new deaths from 24 counties, of which 33 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

One person who died was in their early 40s, while the remainder were between 60 and over 100.

The state has now had 5,774 cumulative COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,693 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on area counties:

  • Faribault County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 1,030 total cases
  • Mower County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases, seven probable cases; 3,559 total cases
  • Steele County: 24 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,670 total cases
  • Waseca County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 1,873 total cases

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 23,956 new tests completed, including 18,694 PCR tests and 5,262 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,036 25 1,061 33
Anoka 28,306 2,254 30,560 355
Becker 2,730 59 2,789 38
Beltrami 2,858 184 3,042 46
Benton 3,939 186 4,125 85
Big Stone 442 9 451 3
Blue Earth 5,279 47 5,326 33
Brown 2,076 45 2,121 34
Carlton 2,398 365 2,763 42
Carver 6,482 368 6,850 35
Cass 1,979 46 2,025 23
Chippewa 1,270 36 1,306 32
Chisago 4,211 234 4,445 30
Clay 6,320 90 6,410 78
Clearwater 652 28 680 14
Cook 112 0 112 0
Cottonwood 1,164 80 1,244 18
Crow Wing 4,666 76 4,742 73
Dakota 30,983 1,444 32,427 317
Dodge 1,292 8 1,300 4
Douglas 3,541 152 3,693 66
Faribault 1,022 8 1,030 14
Fillmore 1,183 15 1,198 4
Freeborn 2,319 17 2,336 19
Goodhue 3,341 42 3,383 57
Grant 418 4 422 7
Hennepin 88,369 3,227 91,596 1,449
Houston 1,264 49 1,313 13
Hubbard 1,418 37 1,455 37
Isanti 2,616 172 2,788 39
Itasca 2,751 42 2,793 42
Jackson 783 56 839 10
Kanabec 942 21 963 18
Kandiyohi 5,449 51 5,500 69
Kittson 325 37 362 19
Koochiching 564 11 575 10
Lac qui Parle 597 54 651 16
Lake 555 59 614 15
Lake of the Woods 165 7 172 1
Le Sueur 2,035 24 2,059 15
Lincoln 468 9 477 1
Lyon 2,896 82 2,978 34
Mahnomen 405 1 406 7
Marshall 682 16 698 15
Martin 1,640 36 1,676 26
McLeod 3,161 49 3,210 41
Meeker 1,943 29 1,972 33
Mille Lacs 2,035 78 2,113 45
Morrison 2,944 129 3,073 43
Mower 3,497 62 3,559 26
Murray 769 83 852 5
Nicollet 2,158 53 2,211 36
Nobles 3,558 77 3,635 46
Norman 418 3 421 8
Olmsted 10,121 60 10,181 69
Otter Tail 4,314 173 4,487 60
Pennington 868 80 948 15
Pine 2,487 139 2,626 13
Pipestone 881 34 915 22
Polk 3,059 200 3,259 54
Pope 725 8 733 5
Ramsey 37,848 1,457 39,305 726
Red Lake 272 42 314 4
Redwood 1,340 32 1,372 27
Renville 1,305 51 1,356 39
Rice 5,830 88 5,918 65
Rock 981 97 1,078 11
Roseau 1,529 113 1,642 16
Scott 11,308 433 11,741 93
Sherburne 7,565 532 8,097 62
Sibley 1,036 35 1,071 7
St. Louis 12,739 658 13,397 236
Stearns 17,066 582 17,648 180
Steele 2,660 10 2,670 9
Stevens 683 9 692 8
Swift 801 22 823 17
Todd 2,273 24 2,297 29
Traverse 208 34 242 3
Wabasha 1,649 12 1,661 2
Wadena 1,134 43 1,177 13
Waseca 1,858 15 1,873 15
Washington 18,972 778 19,750 220
Watonwan 1,046 8 1,054 7
Wilkin 586 30 616 9
Winona 3,773 36 3,809 46
Wright 10,625 823 11,448 99
Yellow Medicine 856 67 923 14
Unknown/missing 405 24 429 0
