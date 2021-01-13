Daily COVID-19 update: 46 new cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday out of the total 1,504 new cases across the state.

Forty-three of the cases were lab-confirmed cases and three were probable cases. The county has now had 2,336 total cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 240 are active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The department stated three new people were hospitalized from the county, and 115 people have now been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• Three people between 5 and 9

• Three people between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Seven people in their 20s

• Six people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Eight people in their 50s

• Seven people in their 60s

• Four people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

The state has now had 440,354 total cases, of which about 21,000 are considered active cases and 665 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Of the total hospitalized, 129 were in intensive care.

The state reported 50 new deaths from 24 counties, of which 33 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

One person who died was in their early 40s, while the remainder were between 60 and over 100.

The state has now had 5,774 cumulative COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,693 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on area counties:

Faribault County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 1,030 total cases

Mower County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases, seven probable cases; 3,559 total cases

Steele County: 24 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,670 total cases

Waseca County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 1,873 total cases

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 23,956 new tests completed, including 18,694 PCR tests and 5,262 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths