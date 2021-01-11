Daily COVID-19 update: 980 new cases, four deaths statewide

Minnesota reported 980 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and four new deaths in what was a significant decline from recent new daily totals.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now had 437,552 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic. About 20,000 of those cases are still considered active, and 686 people were hospitalized as of Sunday, including 141 in intensive care.

The deaths came from Dakota, Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties, and two of the people lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people who died ranged in age from early 70s to late 90s.

The state has now had 5,711 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,655 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported eight new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case, increasing its total cases to 2,253 cumulative cases.

Of the total cases, 211 are considered active cases. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported from the county.

The new cases included one person between 5 and 9, one person between 15 and 19, two people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, one person in their 40s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 80s.

The following is an update on other area counties:

Faribault County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 1,013 total cases

Mower County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 3,494 total cases

Steele County: 15 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 2,628 total cases

Waseca County: Four new lab-confirmed cases; 1,864 total cases

The state reported 15,980 new tests were completed, including 14,993 PCR tests and 987 antigen tests.

