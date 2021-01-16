Daily COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in area counties

Minnesota reported 37 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, including one each from Faribault, Mower and Waseca counties.

The Faribault County person was between 90 and 94; the person from Mower County was between 80 and 84; and the person from Waseca County was between 75 and 79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Other people who died ranged in age from late 60s to over 100, and 22 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,887 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,756 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 1,529 new cases, increasing the cumulative total to 445,047. Of that number, about 20,000 are still considered active cases, and 612 were hospitalized as of Thursday, including 125 in intensive care, the state department said.

Freeborn County reported 25 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case and has now had 2,413 total cases.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported of the total cases, 234 are considered active. Three new people were hospitalized.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• Five people between 15 and 19

• Four people in their 20s

• Five people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• One person in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person age unknown

The county health department issued a press release Saturday acknowledging that Freeborn County’s positive lab-confirmed cases have remained high over the last few weeks while other southeastern Minnesota counties’ numbers have started to decline.

“In reviewing the data, it is evident that Freeborn County is experiencing a number of factors that have contributed to this increase in positive cases,” the releases stated. “Some of the factors involve family and private gatherings to celebrate the recent holidays, youth sports practices starting, and bars and restaurants opening up. Please continue to remain vigilant now especially as more

activities are opening up. Please continue to wash your hands, mask up and do the social distancing.”

The release stated the county, Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and pharmacies are working hard to get health care providers, first responders, long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities vaccinated as soon as vaccine comes in.

The county received 300 doses of vaccine over the last month and has vaccinated 180 first responders, COVID testers and COVID vaccinators thus far.

This coming week, the county public health department will vaccinate community health care providers, such as dental, home care and chiropractic offices with the remaining 120 doses.

“It is not known when we will receive more vaccine,” the release said. “When we receive more vaccine, we will vaccinate the remaining community health care providers and then the 65 and older population and teachers and child care providers.”

The county is working closely with Mayo Clinic Health System to coordinate vaccination efforts.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 1,046 total cases

• Mower County: 21 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,623 total cases

• Steele County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,711 total cases

• Waseca County: seven new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,888 total cases

The state reported 30,774 new tests were completed, including 27,608 PCR tests and 3,166 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths