January 21, 2021

  • 32°

Fraudulent return and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:26 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

A fraudulent return was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2751 E. Main St.

 

Gun reportedly taken

Police received a report of a gun that was reportedly taken at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday at 426 E. Seventh St. 

 

Garbage illegally dumped

Garbage was reportedly illegally dumped at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at storage units at 713 Spark Ave. 

 

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials