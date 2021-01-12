Gloria Jean (Seberson) Ugland passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on January 10, 2021. She was 79 years old.

A memorial service will take place at 2:00PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church – Albert Lea. Pastor Shane Koepke will officiate. Due to Covid-19, no formal visitation will take place prior to the service. When guests arrive, they will have time to pay their respects and be seated before we begin. Together, the family and funeral home ask for the public’s cooperation to adhere to these guidelines for everyone’s safety. Face masks are required.

Gloria was born in Albert Lea on May 24, 1941 and lived in the area all her life.

Many will remember Gloria from her long tenure with Wilson Foods. Others will know Gloria thru her participation in various group and volunteer efforts with local organizations and Grace Lutheran Church.

Notably, Gloria graduated with a degree in social work in her forties. She was the first of many in the family to achieve college degrees.

There was nothing Gloria enjoyed more than quality time with lifelong friends and relatives. Playing cards, going to the casino, playing bingo, having coffee, enjoying a Coke or sharing a meal were some of her favorite activities. She loved hosting family dinners and always spoiled everyone with amazing meals, especially dessert. In fact, her last day on earth included time joyfully delivering cake to a few friends who lived close by.

Saying Gloria will be missed is an understatement. She was generous, kind, loving, funny, accepting of everyone and always willing to help.

Gloria is survived by her son Mitchell Ugland (Alaina) – McKinney, TX.

Grandchildren: Cally Skinner (Donavon) – Clarks Grove, MN, Kate Onstead (Robert) – Frisco, TX, Caroline Ugland, William Ugland – McKinney, TX.

Great grandchildren: Deion Skinner, Dreya Sherden, Katherine Onstead, Alexander Onstead.

And her brother Larry Seberson – Hope, AR.

She is preceded in death by her beloved son Kurt Ugland, parents Ruben and Mildred (Tukua) Seberson and brother Lowell Seberson (Joan).