Hagedorn votes against impeachment

First District Congressman Jim Hagedorn was one of 197 House Republicans who voted against impeaching President Donald Trump Wednesday.

Following the vote, Hagedorn, of Blue Earth, issued the following statement:

“Instead of looking toward the future and doing the business of the American people, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have prosecuted another unwarranted and politically-motivated impeachment.

“This latest effort by House Democrats to impeach President Trump is further dividing an already splintered nation and subjecting the American people to yet another partisan battle. Democrats began working to impeach and remove the president before he even took the Oath of Office four years ago. They lack credibility on this issue. It is time to move forward as a nation.”