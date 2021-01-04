Laurie Marie Cichos

Laurie Marie (Bangert) Cichos passed away peacefully on January 2, 2021 surrounded by her loving husband and family. Laurie was born September 13, 1954 to Harold and Lorraine (Gjersvik) Bangert at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, MN. She attended 1st grade in Conger, MN and graduated from Freeborn High School in 1973. She attended Rochester Vocational School where she received her degree in Child Development.

She started her career at Albert Lea Community Child Care Center where she blessed many children’s lives for 38 years. She was devoted to every child and loved them as if they were her own.

She married the love of her life Eugene (Gene) Cichos on April 24, 1976. Laurie & Gene loved to travel in their many Corvettes across the United States and enjoyed winter vacations in Mexico. Laurie loved growing flowers, working around the yard, and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Gene of 44 years; her siblings LeAnn (Glen) Juveland, Randy (Patti) Bangert and their children Shanna (Adam) Drescher and their daughters Brooklyn & Aubrey, Josh & Elizabeth Bangert, Ryan Bangert, and Alyssa (John) Krause; Cindy Sonnek (Ron) and their children Heather (Nick) Johnson and their children Korbyn & Kolter, Chad (Kate) Sonnek and daughter Izabella, Stacey (Eric) Neubauer and daughter Ihlee; Mike (Michelle) Bangert and their children Dylan & Samantha; Michelle (Michael) Healy and their children Casey (fiance’ Connolly) & Chloe.

Her sister-in-law Jan Kalbow, her children Lynn (Mike) Somage and their children Chris (Alyssa) Somage and their children Hannah & Owen, Tory Somage and his son Evan; Calvin Somage; Kerry Kalbow (his special friend Rhonda) and his daughter Kaylee; niece Marni Cichos; nephew Matthew (Marsha) Cichos and their children Jake, Tegan & Kylee.

Laurie is preceded in death by her parents Harold Bangert, Lorraine Dillavou and step-father Lee Dillavou, her mother-in-law Ann (Cichos) Schmidt, step-father Arvin Schmidt, father-in-law Philip Cichos and step-mother Marie Cichos, brothers-in-law Bill Cichos & Bob Kalbow, grandparents and aunts and uncles.

Laurie will be remembered for her infectious smile, her genuine caring personality and love of life. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.

A public visitation will be held for Laurie will be held, Thursday, January 7 from 4 to 6 PM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. A private family funeral will be held on Friday, January 8 at 10:30 AM. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook page beginning 5 minutes prior to the beginning of the service.

Memorials can be directed to Freeborn Cemetery and Albert Lea Hospice.