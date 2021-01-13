January 13, 2021

Letter: Don’t repeat mistake of 1st Iran deal

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

If President Biden signs a nuclear deal with Iran or North Korea, he should not repeat the mistake of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.

Alex Sokolow

Albert Lea

