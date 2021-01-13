January 13, 2021

  • 30°

Letter: How do you like him now?

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Did we just witness the darkest day in U.S. history?

Terrorists attacked our Capitol!

A sitting president lights the match and invokes a riot.

To Proud Boys: “Stand back and stand by.”

“Come to D.C. Jan. 6. I guarantee it will be wild.”

“You will never take back our country with weakness.”

“March to the Capitol.”

Is anyone really surprised? Or is this more fake news?

Alan Helgerson

Albert Lea

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials