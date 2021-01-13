Letter: How do you like him now?

Did we just witness the darkest day in U.S. history?

Terrorists attacked our Capitol!

A sitting president lights the match and invokes a riot.

To Proud Boys: “Stand back and stand by.”

“Come to D.C. Jan. 6. I guarantee it will be wild.”

“You will never take back our country with weakness.”

“March to the Capitol.”

Is anyone really surprised? Or is this more fake news?

Alan Helgerson

Albert Lea