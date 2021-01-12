Lillian ‘Lilly’ Sophia Laite passed away suddenly at her home after a long ongoing fight with epilepsy on January 8, 2021. She was 19 years old.

A public visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 4:00-7:00pm with a time of sharing following from 7:00-8:00pm at Bonnerup Funeral Service – Albert Lea. Masks are required, social distancing and current COVID restrictions will be followed. Please enter through the canopy doors. Instruction and guidance will be given by funeral home staff upon entrance. Together, the family and funeral home ask for the public’s cooperation to adhere to these guidelines for everyone’s safety.

Lilly was born in Albert Lea on December 12, 2001 to parents Holly Sackson-Laite and Russell “Jamie” Laite. Lilly was the kindest soul that could have ever existed. She loved music, sunsets, taking pictures of everyone and anyone she could. She loved poetry, movies, and adventures. Her biggest dream was to go to as many places as she could and experience life as best as she could. Lilly was the best friend, sister, daughter, niece, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter that anyone could have had. She loved with her whole heart and completely unconditionally. Lilly loved to be around people she loved, whether that be just driving around listening to super loud music, or just hanging out at her house with them and watching movies. Lilly wanted to pursue a photography degree once things started opening up again post-COVID. Lilly was the type of person that everyone hopes to encounter in their lives, and anyone who met her could easily love her.

Lilly was the most forgiving person in the world, and no matter how badly you had hurt her, all she needed was a “sorry” and your presence to forgive. She found beauty and goodness in everything and everyone she loved. She had the best laugh and loved to be silly. Anyone who was important to Lilly was important to those who loved her. She could bring peace to any situation and any of her friends would give a person a 2nd or 3rd chance if she believed they deserved it. She was the brightest star beautifully put together in a person.

Lilly is survived by her parents, Holly Sackson-Laite and Russell “Jamie” Laite; siblings, Nic Laite, Tevin Lestrud, Audrey Laite, Justin Prantner (and his father, Josh Prantner), Calvin Schewe, Ashley Knutson and Jenna Weiss; Grandparents, Tim and Donna Sackson and Russell Laite and Pat Cashman; Great-grandmother, Mary Nichols; Aunts and Uncles, Beth & Kris Schewe, Russ Sackson, and many more.

She is preceded in death by her grandma, Sue Laite; and her great uncles, Brian Sackson and Brian Nichols.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Epilepsy Foundation.

https://epilepsyfoundation.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=747