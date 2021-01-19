Marian Sonnek

Marian Mildred Sonnek, age 96, of Wells, MN died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Parkview Care Center in Wells, MN. A funeral service will be held privately with family at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home with Pastor Mary Iverson officiating. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery in Wells, MN. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com.

Marian was born September 6, 1924 on the family homestead in Walnut Lake Twp., Faribault Co., MN, the daughter of John and Emma (Albrecht) Boeck. She grew up in the Wells area and attended country school. Marian was united in marriage to Jerome Sonnek on May 3, 1943 in Wells, MN, and they started their lifelong vocation of farming. She was a devoted mom to her family and her home. Marian loved the time spent with her grandchildren and families. Marian enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, working with her flowers and listening to country music. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wells, MN.

Marian is survived by her sons: Gerald (Kathy) Sonnek and Dean (Donna) Sonnek; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister Bernice Lenort of Wells, MN; nieces and nephews and their families.

Marian is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerome; brothers: Alfred and Harry Boeck; sister Ester (Claude) Wertman; brother-in-law Ed Lenort.