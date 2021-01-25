Maxine (Swenson) McDaniel

Maxine Muriel McDaniel, 95 of Albert Lea, passed away at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community on Sunday, January 24, 2021. A private memorial service will be held at Bonnerup Funeral Home with Rev. Dwight Netzer officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Maxine was born on May 4, 1925 to Percy and Hazel Swenson in Belmond, IA.

In 1941, she was united in marriage to Harvey Pals. To this union, a daughter, Iva Jeanne was born. The couple later divorced. In 1966, she was married to Lawrence McDaniel. They moved to Weslaco, TX and Phoenix, AZ before retiring to Lawrence’s family farm in Missouri. She was a housewife and enjoyed having a big garden. She loved sewing, canning, and baking. She made wonderful pies!

Maxine is survived by her daughter, Iva Jeanne (Erwin) Hill of Albert Lea, MN; grandsons, Dennis (Chrissy) Hill of Hazel Greene, WI, Kenneth (Michelle) Hill of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Rodney (Teri) Hill of Denver, CO; as well as six very special great-grandchildren: Elliott & Cameren, Sydnee & Brady and Loni & Luke.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers; both husbands; and an infant daughter at birth.

Blessed be her memory.