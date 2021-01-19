Minnesota individual income tax filing season opens Feb. 12

The Minnesota Department of Revenue will open the state individual income tax filing season on Feb. 12, which is also the opening day for the Internal Revenue Service, according to a press release.

The filing deadline to submit 2020 Minnesota income tax returns is April 15. This date matches the filing deadline for 2020 federal income tax returns. Tax software providers and tax professionals may be accepting and preparing tax returns before Feb. 12 and will submit those returns when the IRS and state systems open in February.

“Filing electronically and choosing direct deposit for your refund is still the most convenient, secure and accurate way to file your return and get any refund you may be entitled to,” said Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty. “We encourage qualifying taxpayers to take advantage of free tax preparation services that will be available around the state beginning in early February, with some offering in-person options and others offering virtual services for Minnesotans.”

Last year, over 90% of Minnesota taxpayers filed their taxes electronically. Using electronic software is easy, convenient and secure. Electronic filing also ensures that you have the most up-to-date forms and instructions when you file.

Free electronic filing is available for Minnesotans who meet certain requirements. You may be eligible to file electronically for free if your adjusted gross income is $72,000 or less.

You may qualify for free tax preparation help for your federal and Minnesota income tax returns. To qualify, you must meet one of these criteria: be age 60 or older, have a disability, speak limited or no English or have income less than $57,000 per year. There are over 200 free tax preparation sites across Minnesota where you can get help from IRS-certified volunteers.