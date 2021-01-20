Minnesota reports all COVID-19 vaccine pilot program appointments filled for adults 65+ this week

The State of Minnesota reported Wednesday morning that all available COVID-19 vaccine pilot program appointments for adults 65 years of age and older have been filled for this week, according to a press release.

Since noon Tuesday, nearly 6,000 Minnesotans 65 years of age and older registered appointments for their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additional appointments are reserved this week for almost 6,000 pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators, school staff and child care workers.

These Minnesotans with scheduled appointments will begin receiving their first vaccine doses at one of the nine pilot clinics across the state Thursday through Saturday.

Because this is a pilot program, there is a limited amount of vaccine and appointment slots available for eligible Minnesotans right now. Access is expected to increase as the federal government provides more doses of vaccine to Minnesota in the weeks ahead.