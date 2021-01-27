Paul D. VanderSyde

Paul Dean VanderSyde passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 25, 2021. He was 72 years old.

A memorial service for Paul VanderSyde will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea, with Pastor Kent Otterman officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Please enter through the canopy doors. Instruction and guidance will be given by funeral home staff upon entrance. Together, the family and funeral home ask for the public’s cooperation to adhere to these guidelines for everyone’s safety.

Paul was born on March 27, 1948 in Dearborn, Michigan to parents Albert and Ellen (Lyndorf) VanderSyde. They relocated their family to the Albert Lea area where Paul lived his entire life. He graduated from the Albert Lea High School and went on to study electronics in Austin, MN. Upon finishing his technical degree, Paul went on to work for Manchester Tool and Die and with whom spent most of his career. On August 12, 1982 he married Diane Felber and together they raised 3 children.

An outdoorsman at heart, Paul spent lots of time camping, canoeing, boating and trout fishing. He loved old cars and would often send his son, Shannon, on road trips to pick up old VW buses. Paul was very active and road his bicycle everywhere, including to church and to work.

He was a man of few words and was always straight to the point. Paul always helped others before helping himself and was frequently doing favors for his friends and neighbors. He was a proud supporter and member of Conversations with Friends and would also go visit with folks at the local nursing homes. Paul could also be found having coffee with his friends at Hardee’s and together they would write napkin notes on how to fix things around the world.

He will be greatly missed.

Paul is survived by his wife Diane; children, Shannon (Amy) VanderSyde, Ellen (Matt) Raleigh and Maggie VanderSyde; grandchildren, Delaney, Madison and Makenzie VanderSyde, Lauren, Lillian and Luke Raleigh, and Wyatt VanderSyde; brother Gary (Linda) VanderSyde and many other loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Ellen and his sister, Karen Oldenkamp.

In lieu of flowers, please opt to plant a memorial tree to promote re-forestation.