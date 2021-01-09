Robin Gudal: Be strong and courageous — be brave

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

What does the word “brave” conjure up in your mind? Is it battling cancer, moving forward after a divorce, overcoming a physical obstacle or handicap? Is it pushing through your panic attacks, anxiety, depression; is it waking up every morning to face yet another day, bravely?

Bravery is to be courageous and full of strength.

A few years ago, a verse with a powerful caption moved me. Picture a little girl, with a cape and superhero mask on. Her arm is extended upright and outward in the posture of a YES or “Go Team.

The caption is the right kind of strong, with the verse Proverbs 31:17, ESV. “She dresses herself with strength and makes her arms strong.” Verse 25 reads: “She is clothed with strength and dignity and laughs without fear of the future.” 2 Corinthians 5:7 KJ: “For we walk by faith, not by sight. Now change we to I. For I walk by faith, not by sight.”

My mother in-love to me is brave. She recently became widowed after 63 and 3/4 years of marriage. Every new venture is brave: going to Andy’s favorite restaurant, The Branding Iron, without him, with a smile and engaging in conversation. It felt so odd to be there without him. I almost ordered ribs, because he always did! Or going on a six-day adventure to see family, her son’s family, and grandchildren (who didn’t make it to the funeral) with dignity, grace and unwavering faith. I desire to have such strength in all areas of life.

“Walk by Faith” lyrics by Jeremy Camp: “Would I believe you when you would say, your hand will guide my every way, will I receive the words you say, every moment of every day. Well I will walk by faith, even when I cannot see, because this broken road prepares your will for me. Help me to win my endless fears, you’ve been so faithful for all my years, with one breath you make me new, your grace covers all I do. I will walk by faith.

Isaiah 41:10 ESV: “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Deuteronomy 31:6 ESV: “Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.”

Philippians 4:13 ESV: “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.”

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.