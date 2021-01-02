Robin Gudal: You are of great worth in God’s sight

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Most beautiful is what my hubs calls me. At first, I thought it was an odd decision of words on his part. Now, it’s grown on me, and I have been pondering it some — I am not only beautiful (to him) but the most. I really like that! Maybe he read the first part of this verse: “You are altogether beautiful, my love; there is no flaw in you.” (Song of Solomon 4:7, ESV). Note, I said the first part as I am not flawless; he knows this well!

1 Peter 3:3-4, ESV, “Do not let your adorning be external — the braiding of hair and the putting on of gold jewelry, or the clothing you wear, but let your adorning be the hidden person of the heart with the imperishable beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which in God’s sight is very precious.”

As a society we spend a lot of time, money and effort on beauty. I confirmed by the stats below (I am not average); however, this is what research tells.

The average woman spends about $313 per month on her appearance. This adds up to $3,756 per year or $225,360 over the course of a lifetime. This would pay for three years of room, board and tuition at Harvard! (Apr 23, 2020, The Loop). Approximately $40 a month is spent on the make-up portion, according to LaRiviere website. Women spend an average of 55 minutes every day primping, according to a report by TODAY and AOL. More than 2,000 adults and 200 teenagers completed surveys, and 78% of the women who participated reported this because “It made them feel better about themselves.” — Woman’s Health

Your beauty should not come from outward adornment, such as elaborate hairstyles and the wearing of gold jewelry or fine clothes. Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God’s sight. 1 Peter 3:3-4, NIV (repeated on purpose)

Please hear me; there is nothing wrong with looking nice. It is when we see our value only in a mirror.

Proverbs 3:15-18, NIV:

15 She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her.

16 Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor.

17 Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace.

18 She is a tree of life to those who take hold of her; those who hold her fast will be blessed.

Greg had a relative, Mabel, who was incredibly beautiful. On a Fourth of July many years ago, as kids were playing with firecrackers her dress ignited, and her face and arms were severely burned. Many surgeries followed. Thankfully, she knew the truth in the above verses. I only met her once, but you saw beyond her scars: a life and love that spoke of her Savior, her sustainer! She was most beautiful!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal, intentional in life, is a wife, momma, nana, friend, a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.