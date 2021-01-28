Savory and Seasonal Four Bean Chili

As the weather is cold, turning to warming soups and stews as nutrient-packed comfort foods you can enjoy all winter.

This recipe incorporates root vegetables like onion, garlic and carrots, and can easily invite other favorite veggies into the mix!

Four Bean Chili

Makes 8 to 10 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

3 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes

1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce

1 can (15 ounces) small white beans,rinsed and drained

1 can (15 ounces) light kidney beans,rinsed and drained

1 can (15 ounces) dark kidney beans,rinsed and drained

1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans,rinsed and drained

1 cup vegetable broth

1 can (4 ounces) diced mild green chiles

1 ounce unsweetened baking chocolate, chopped

1 tablespoon cider vinegar.

Heat oil in large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onions, carrots and bell pepper; cook and stir 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender.Add garlic, tomato paste, brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, oregano and salt; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, beans, broth, chiles, and chocolate; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.Stir in vinegar. Chili is even better served with cornbread.Make batter while the vegetables are cooking in step one and bake it while the chili is simmering.