Scoreboard Jan. 13
TV Best Bets
TONIGHT
Men’s soccer: Manchester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion, noon, NBC Sports Network
Men’s soccer: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NBA: Nets at Knicks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA: Pelicans at Clippers, 9 p.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball: Northwestern at Ohio State, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network
NCAA men’s basketball: DePaul at Georgetown, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1
NCAA men’s basketball: Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s basketball: Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA women’s basketball: Ohio State at Iowa, 3 p.m., Big Ten Network
NHL: Penguins at Flyers, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NHL: Blackhawks at Lightning, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NHL: Blues at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
THURSDAY
Figure skating: U.S. Championships,
5 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Men’s soccer: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NBA: Heat at 76ers, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NBA: Warriors at Nuggets, 9 p.m., TNT
NCAA men’s basketball: Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s basketball: Stanford at Utah, 4 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA men’s basketball: Washington State at UCLA, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1
NCAA men’s basketball: Houston at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s basketball: Gardner-Webb at Radford, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA men’s basketball: Arizona State at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball: SMU at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s basketball: Morehead State at Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA men’s basketball: BYU at Saint Mary’s, 10 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA women’s basketball: Maryland at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Big Ten Network
NCAA women’s basketball: Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN
PGA: Sony Open, 6 p.m., Golf
FRIDAY
Figure skating: U.S. Championships,
7 p.m., NBC
NBA: Mavericks at Bucks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA: Pelicans at Lakers, 9 p.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball: UAB at Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA men’s basketball: Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s basketball: Cleveland State at Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA men’s basketball: Fresno State at Nevada, 10 p.m., Fox Sports 1
NCAA men’s hockey: Notre Dame at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Fox Sports North Plus
NCAA women’s gymnastics: Iowa at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus
NCAA women’s hockey: Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus
Prep schedule
THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball: Winona at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph at Glenville-Emmons,
7:15 p.m.
Girls’ basketball: Albert Lea at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ hockey: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Girls’ hockey: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.
Boys’ swim and dive: Albert Lea at Northfield, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Albert Lea at Byron, 5 p.m.
United South Central at Westfield,
7 p.m.
Maple River at NRHEG, 7 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 6 p.m.
Lake Mills at home, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball: Medford at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Maple River at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at Nashua-Plainfield, 7:30 p.m.
Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills,
7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball: Albert Lea at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
United South Central at Medford,
7:15 p.m.
NRHEG at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at Nashua-Plainfield, 6:15 p.m.
Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills,
6:15 p.m.
MSHSL releases three return to play models
The return plans for Minnesota high school sports became a little bit clearer recently when the Minnesota State High School... read more