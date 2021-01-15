January 15, 2021

Scoreboard Jan. 16

By Staff Reports

Published 4:02 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

TV Best Bets

TODAY

Figure skating: U.S. Championships, 3 p.m., NBC

Men’s soccer: Fulham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., NBC

NCAA men’s basketball: Marquette at St. John’s, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1

NCAA men’s basketball: North Carolina at Florida State, 11 a.m., ESPN

NCAA men’s basketball: Georgia at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s basketball: San Diego State at Utah State, noon, CBS

NCAA men’s basketball: MIchigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s basketball: Creighton at Butler, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1

NCAA men’s basketball: Kentucky at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men’s basketball: Baylor at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men’s basketball: Valparaiso at DePaul, 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1

NCAA men’s basketball: Florida at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s basketball: East Tennessee State at Furman,
3 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA men’s basketball: George Mason at Rhode Island, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NCAA men’s basketball: Virginia at Clemson, 5 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men’s basketball: Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s basketball: Tulane at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA men’s basketball: Gonzaga at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men’s basketball: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State,
7 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s basketball: California at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA men’s basketball: BYU at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s hockey: Notre Dame at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Fox Sports North

NCAA women’s basketball: North Alabama at Liberty, 1 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA women’s basketball: Iowa State at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA women’s hockey: Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., Fox Sports North

NCAA wrestling: Maryland vs Minnesota, 1 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

NCAA wrestling: Minnesota at Michigan State, 3 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

NFL: Rams at Packers, 3:30 p.m., Fox

NFL: Ravens at Bills, 7:15 p.m., NBC

NHL: Wild at Kings, 8 p.m., Fox Sports North

PGA: Sony Open, 6 p.m., Golf

UFC: Holloway vs. Kattar, 2 p.m., ABC

SUNDAY

Figure skating: U.S. Championships, 2:30 p.m., NBC

NCAA men’s basketball: Iowa at Northwestern, 11 a.m., CBS

NCAA men’s basketball: UCF at Houston, 1 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA men’s basketball: Dayton at George Washington, 1:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NCAA men’s basketball: UMass at Fordham, 3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NCAA men’s basketball: Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m., ESPN

NCAA women’s basketball: Cincinnati at UCF, 11 a.m., ESPNU

NCAA women’s basketball: Mississippi State at Texas A&M, noon, ESPN2

NCAA women’s basketball: Marquette at St. John’s, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1

NCAA women’s basketball: Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA women’s gymnastics: Utah at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN2

NFL: Browns at Chiefs, 2 p.m., CBS

NFL: Buccaneers at Saints, 5:30 p.m., Fox

NHL: Capitals at Penguins, 11 a.m., NBC

PGA: Sony Open, 5 p.m., Golf

MONDAY

High school basketball: iSchool of Lewisville at Oak Hill Academy, noon, ESPNU

High school basketball: IMG Academy vs. Sunrise Christian Academy, 2 p.m., ESPNU

High school basketball: Montverde at Wasatch, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Men’s soccer: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NBA: Timberwolves at Hawks, 1:30 p.m., Fox Sports North

NBA: Suns at Grizzlies, 4 p.m., TNT

NBA: Bucks at Nets, 6:30 p.m., TNT

NBA: Warriors at Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT

NCAA men’s basketball: St. John’s at UCONN, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1

NCAA men’s basketball: Florida State at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men’s basketball: Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men’s basketball: New Mexico at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

NCAA women’s basketball: Arkansas at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NHL: Wild at Ducks, 8 p.m., Fox Sports North

NHL: Blue Jackets at Red Wings, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network

NHL: Bruins at Islanders, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NHL: Sabres at Flyers, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NHL: Coyotes at Golden Knights, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Women’s soccer: U.S. vs. Colombia, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1

TUESDAY

Men’s soccer: Leicester City at Chelsea, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NCAA men’s basketball: Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men’s basketball: Winthrop at Presbyterian, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA men’s basketball: USC at Oregon State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s basketball: Seton Hall at Villanova, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1

NCAA men’s basketball: Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men’s basketball: Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA women’s basketball: Minnesota at Nebraska, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

NHL: Capitals at Penguins, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Prep schedule

TODAY

Boys’ basketball: Northfield at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball: Albert Lea at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ hockey: Albert Lea at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Girls’ hockey: Northfield at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Boys’ swim and dive: Faribault at Albert Lea, 11 a.m. (virtual meet)

Wrestling: Northwood-Kensett at AGWSR, 10 a.m. (tournament)

Lake Mills at home, 10 a.m. (tournament)

Dance: Albert Lea at Rochester Mayo, 11 a.m.

MONDAY

Boys’ basketball: Glenville-Emmons at Lyle-Pacelli, 7:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball: NRHEG at Tri-City United, 7:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Wrestling: Medford at United South Central, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys’ basketball: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Waseca at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

West Fork at Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Bishop Garrigan, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Madelia at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

West Fork at Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Mills at Bishop Garrigan, 6:15 p.m.

Girls’ hockey: Albert Lea at Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.

Boys’ swim and dive: Red Wing at Albert Lea, 5 p.m. (virtual meet)

Wrestling: Lake Mills at Rockford, 6 p.m.

