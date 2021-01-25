Scoreboard Jan. 22-23
Saturday’s results
Boys basketball
Rochester Century 73, Albert Lea 31
RC 42 31 — 73
AL 17 14 — 31
Albert Lea stats: Judd Moller 2 points, 3 rebounds; Pal Wal 5 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 blocks
Girls basketball
Rochester Century 60, Albert Lea 52
RC 30 26 — 56
AL 19 28 — 47
Albert Lea stats: Taya Jeffrey 16 points, 6 rebounds; Jordan Juveland 7 points, 4 rebounds; Navaeh Wacholz 7 points, 3 rebounds; Kristina Espinosa 6 points; Annika Veldman 4 points, 6 rebounds; Mogan Luhring 4 points; Kendall Kenis 3 points
Northwood-Kensett 41, Lake Mills 33
Northwood-Kensett stats: Carly Hengesteg 10 points; Addi Bachtle 3 points; Olivia Stilley 2 points; Emma Davidson 15 points; Chloe Costello 10 points
Lake Mills stats: Natalie Brandenburg 4 points; Josie Helgeson 2 points; Byrnn Rognes 4 points; Leah Moen 8 points; Ellie Hanna 8 points; Ella Stene 7 points
Friday’s results
Boys basketball
Medford 54, NRHEG 48
MF 30 24 — 54
NR 16 32 — 48
NRHEG stats: Kordell Schlaak 10 points; Porter Peterson 6 points; Daxter Lee 13 points; Ashton Johnson 9 points; Jaxon Beck 4 points; Benjamin Shoenrock 2 points; Jack Olson 4 points
United South Central 59, Blooming Prairie 46
USC 30 29 — 59
BP 19 27 — 46
United South Central stats: Nick Bushlack 6 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Colten Quade 5 points, 2 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Blake Schroeder 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Mason Stevermer 8 points, 5 rebounds; Ethan Dallman 13 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds; Riley Staloch 22 points, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 9 rebounds, 2 steals
Girls basketball
Medford 50, NRHEG 49
MF 31 19 — 50
NR 33 16 — 49
NRHEG stats: Faith Neilsen 16 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists; Hallie Shcultz 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Erin Jacobson 14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Teagan Sutter 3 steals, 2 assists; Kendall Johnson 1 point, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Sidney Schultz 9 points, 1 rebound, 4 steals, 2 assists; Sarah George 7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists
