Small crowd of Trump supporters gather at Minnesota Capitol

ST. PAUL — State Patrol officers stood in a line and guarded the steps of the Minnesota Capitol on Saturday, as roughly 100 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered to protest the results of the 2020 election.

The rally, which was peaceful, comes as tensions are high following Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump rioters.

Several people in Saturday’s crowd in Minnesota held American flags or flags bearing Trump’s name as they listened to speakers, who addressed the group as patriots. They also held up a sign thanking law enforcement.

The rally, called “Stop the Steal,” was billed as an event to “stop the tyranny.” Speakers opposed the results of the presidential election, with some saying that Trump will remain president if God wills it, the Star Tribune reported. They also spoke against restrictions Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has put in place to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A similar event held Wednesday in Minnesota drew a larger crowd — with many at that rally cheering as they received word that rioters had breached the U.S. Capitol.

Organizers for Saturday’s event had plans to drive by the homes of legislators and judges, but they said they would refrain, citing current tensions.

Also Saturday, a larger group of protesters were marching near the governor’s mansion. That protest, called “The People’s March,” called for abolishing the police and for stopping the Enbridge Energy Line 3 pipeline replacement project in northern Minnesota.

There were no reports of clashes.