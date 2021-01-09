January 10, 2021

Olivia Youlden

Southwest Middle Standout Student

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

Name: Olivia Youlden

Age: 11

Parents: Eric and Erika Youlden

From: Albert Lea

Elementary school: Sibley

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Robin Hundley because I want to be a math teacher someday.

Favorite book/author: “The Baby-Sitters Club” books by Ann M. Martin

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Figure skating, dance and honor Roll

Advice: Always work hard

From Robin Hundley, Southwest math teacher:

“Olivia is a smart, kind and creative young lady.   She brings a quiet strength to the classroom and is very patient while helping others.”

