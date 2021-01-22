Storage unit vandalized and other reports

A storage unit was reported vandalized at 2:19 a.m. Thursday at 713 Spark Ave.

ER staff member assaulted

Police received a report at 6:24 a.m. Thursday of a Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea emergency room staff member who was reportedly assaulted by a patient.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:36 a.m. Thursday at 1010 James Ave. The crash was believed to have occurred overnight.

Scam reported

A scam was reported at 11:39 a.m. Thursday at 2522 Bridge Ave.

Flatbed trailer, catalytic converter stolen

A 20-foot-long flatbed trailer was reported stolen at 4:32 p.m. Thursday at 716 E. Main St. The theft reportedly occurred sometime overnight.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 11:42 a.m. Thursday at 2201 E. Main St.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 3:19 p.m. Thursday at 2214 E. Main St. Someone reportedly fraudulently used a credit card to order over $400 in merchandise from Walmart online.