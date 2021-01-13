Theft by fraud and other reports
Police received a report at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday of theft by fraud. A person’s credit card was reportedly being fraudulently used for Walmart grocery pickup.
1 cited for theft
Police cited Faith Lynn Ford, 40, for theft at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at 2339 Leland Drive.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Christopher Allen Lashbrook, 45, on a Blue Earth County warrant at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday at 1210 E. Main St.
