Theft by fraud and other reports

Police received a report at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday of theft by fraud. A person’s credit card was reportedly being fraudulently used for Walmart grocery pickup.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Faith Lynn Ford, 40, for theft at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at 2339 Leland Drive.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Christopher Allen Lashbrook, 45, on a Blue Earth County warrant at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday at 1210 E. Main St.